Macron warns populists could win if EU fails to launch common fund - FT

Macron warns populists could win if EU fails to launch common fund - FTReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:35 IST
Populists will win "in Italy, in Spain, perhaps in France and elsewhere" if European countries do not launch a rescue fund that can issue joint debt to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times.
European countries have "no choice" but to set up a fund that "could issue common debt with a common guarantee", he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Spain
- Emmanuel Macron
- European
- French
- Financial Times
ALSO READ
Italy's EconMin sees 6% fall in 2020 GDP as 'realistic' estimate
From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus
Spain death toll tops 9,000 as infections pass 100,000: govt
Spain reports more than 100,000 coronavirus cases, new daily death toll record
Calls to Spain's gender violence helpline rise sharply during lockdown