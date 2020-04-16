Left Menu
Macron warns populists could win if EU fails to launch common fund - FT

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:35 IST
Populists will win "in Italy, in Spain, perhaps in France and elsewhere" if European countries do not launch a rescue fund that can issue joint debt to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times.

European countries have "no choice" but to set up a fund that "could issue common debt with a common guarantee", he said.

