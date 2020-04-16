Left Menu
FACTBOX-Five conditions which must be met before UK eases lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:42 IST
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab extended Britain's lockdown on Thursday and set out five conditions that must be satisfied before the government will ease far-reaching restrictions designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 1. "We must protect the NHS's (National Health Service) ability to cope. We must be confident that we are able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK."

2. "We need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rates from coronavirus so we are confident that we've moved beyond the peak." 3. "We need to have reliable data from SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) showing that the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board."

4. "We need to be confident that the range of operational challenges, including testing capacity and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), are in hand, with supply able to meet future demand." 5. "This is really crucial: we must be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that overwhelms the NHS.

