Poland to start easing virus restrictions from April 20

Poland will ease restrictions on public life from April 20, starting with reopening parks and forests, the Prime Minister said on Thursday, as the country begins to loosen measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Mateusz Morawiecki also said that Poland will ease restrictions on the number of clients in shops.

