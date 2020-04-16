Poland's borders to be closed until at least May 3 -PM

Poland's borders to be closed until at least May 3 -PMReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:59 IST
Poland's borders will remain closed until at least May 3, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
Morawiecki said Poland would start easing some coronavirus restrictions from April 20.
