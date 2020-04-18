Left Menu
1,355 COVID-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh

A total of 1,355 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far, the state health department said on Saturday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,355 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far, the state health department said on Saturday. 23,070 samples have been collected and reports of 2,708 are yet to come.

The state has reported 69 deaths, including 47 in Indore. There are 25 coronavirus-affected districts with the highest number of cases registered in Indore and Bhopal.

Indore has 881 coronavirus cases while 208 are from Bhopal. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

