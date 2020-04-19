Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump discusses coronavirus pandemic with South Korea, Mexican leaders

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 01:21 IST
Trump discusses coronavirus pandemic with South Korea, Mexican leaders
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday and expressed appreciation for his country's help in procuring COVID-19 tests for the United States, the White House said. "Both leaders agreed to continue working together to defeat the pandemic and restore global economic growth. President Trump and President Moon also discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea security relationship," the White House said in a statement.

The White House also said Trump had spoken to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday and agreed to keep restrictions on border crossings to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "The leaders also discussed the need to maintain restrictions on travelers crossing their land borders for non-essential purposes, while ensuring cross-border activities that are critical to commerce, health security, supply security, and other essential industries remain unimpeded," the White House said. "President Trump offered additional resources to the government of Mexico to support its health care system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ECB will do more if needed to keep prices stable - Villeroy

The European Central Bank will take further action if necessary to keep prices stable in line with its mandate, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.With inflation below its 2 targe...

Landmark Lebanese hotel folds amid virus, economic crisis

One of Lebanons landmark hotels that survived the countrys bloody 15-year civil war and various other bouts of fighting is shutting down amid the countrys economic crisis and coronavirus pandemic, a hotel executive has said. The prestigious...

Delhi HC dismisses plea on PPE kits for pilots, crew members

Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the respondents to provide proper personal protective equipment PPE kits to the pilots and the other cabin crew members on board the flights, which are operating between In...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. AMC says it has enough cash through July as movie theaters aim to re-openAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the worlds largest movie theater operator, said on Friday it has enough ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020