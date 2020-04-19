Health News Roundup: French coronavirus deaths top 19,000; South Korea's new coronavirus cases fall to single digits and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Spain's PM to seek longer but more flexible lockdown

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would ask parliament for a 15-day extension until May 9 of the lockdown imposed in one of the world's worst coronavirus' outbreaks, but said the restrictions would be more flexible. "We have left behind the most extreme moments," Sanchez said at a press briefing. But he added: "These achievements are still insufficient and above all fragile. We cannot put them at risk with hasty solutions".

French coronavirus deaths top 19,000, though increase slows

France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, although fatalities increased at a slower pace for the third day running and a downward trend in the number of people in hospital continued. France has the world's fourth-highest tally of deaths from the outbreak with 19,323, after the United States, Italy and Spain.

New York Governor sounds optimistic note as coronavirus numbers improve

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that a recent drop in hospitalizations and other improving metrics indicated the state may be past the peak of its coronavirus crisis and on a path toward stabilizing its battered healthcare system. Cuomo's cautiously upbeat report at a daily briefing came as the daily death toll across the state, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, dropped to 540 on April 17, down from 630 a day earlier and the lowest in more than two weeks.

U.S. CDC reports 690,714 coronavirus cases, 35,443 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 690,714 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,002 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,394 to 35,443. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 17, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases fall to single digits for the first time in two months

South Korea on Sunday reported single-digit new coronavirus cases for the first day in two months with eight new infections. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll rose to 234. U.S. stay-at-home frustration spreads; coronavirus-battered New York says may be past the worst

Demonstrations to demand an end to stay-at-home measures that have pummelled the U.S. economy spread to Texas on Saturday as the governor at the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus crisis said his state of New York may finally be past the worst. New York, which has recorded nearly half the country's deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly infectious virus, on Saturday reported 540 coronavirus-related deaths for April 17, down from 630 a day earlier and the lowest daily tally since April 1.

Mexico's registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, 650 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths. That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.

Guatemala says 32 on a deportation flight from U.S. infected with coronavirus

Thirty-two Guatemalan migrants on a deportation flight from the United States earlier this week have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Central American nation's health ministry. "One of them tested positive on Monday, 12 yesterday and 19 today," health ministry spokeswoman Ana Lucia Gudiel told Reuters. Four deportees on a flight in March also tested positive for the virus.

Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Sunday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, a senior official said. Of the new cases, 28 were in the capital, Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, lowest since March 17

China's National Health Commission reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18, the lowest number since March 17 and down from 27 a day earlier, according to data published on Sunday. Of the new cases, 9 were imported infections, the lowest since March 13 and down from 17 a day earlier. The remaining 7 confirmed cases were locally transmitted, down from 10 the previous day.



