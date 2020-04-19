Man in Bihar's Nalanda tests positive for COVID-19

A 55-year-old man from Bihar's Nalanda district tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 87, a senior official here said. The man, a resident of Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district, had come in contact with a person who was found to have contracted the disease after his return from Dubai, state health department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said. Of the 87 COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Siwan has reported the maximum number of cases at 29 followed by Munger at 17, Begusarai at nine, Nalanda eight, Patna seven and Gaya five cases.

The pandemic has claimed two lives so far in the state, one each from Munger and Vaishali. Altogether, 42 people have recovered from the disease in the state. A total of 10,130 samples have been tested in Bihar for COVID-19 till Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

