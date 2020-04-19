Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: Hamirpur admin sends 100 samples for COVID-19 testing

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:29 IST
HP: Hamirpur admin sends 100 samples for COVID-19 testing

The Hamirpur district authorities on Sunday sent 100 samples of suspected coronavirus patients to a Tanda medical college for testing, two days after the detection of a couple of cases in the district. A migrant woman from Ward No.7 in Hamirpur town and a 45-year-old man from the Jol Sappar area in Nadaun had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, after which the authorities decided to screen 16,000 families in the district. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said 100 samples from containment areas of Hamirpur town and 12 gram panchayats were sent to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College for testing. As per protocol, the area within a three-km radius of Ward No. 7 and Jol Sappar has been declared a containment zone.

The area beyond the containment zone but within five-km radius of Ward No. 7 and Jol Sappar has been declared a buffer zone. The DC said 64 teams have been deployed for the screening of people. Over 7,000 people belonging to nearly 1,800 families have so far been screened to check the spread of the virus, he said, adding that 24 health officers are supervising the teams. Any type of movement in the containment and buffer areas, except for those engaged in emergency services and valid pass holders, was banned as per protocol. However, for people living in these areas, essential commodities like milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines and cooking gas will be supplied on the doorstep, the DC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

4 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 38

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand on Sunday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 38.Four more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Jharkhand - 3 from Ranchi and 1 from Simd...

Hope younger generation discovers 'Buniyaad': Sippy on show's rerun on DD

Like many other old favourites, Buniyaad is also back on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown, and director Ramesh Sippy is thrilled that even after over three decades, the serial has tremendous recall value. The show, written by Mano...

No coronavirus case at Niloufer hospital currently, staff quarantined as per protocol: Superintendent

The Superintendent of Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, has clarified that the hospital staff has been asked to stay in quarantine as part of a routine procedure and that currently there is no coronavirus case in the hospital. There are no co...

J-K administration asks Srinagar residents to start kitchen garden for essentials

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has asked its residents to grow vegetables and fruits in open spaces around their houses to address the issue of lack of essentials during emergency situations like the ongoing lockdown. Residents of Srina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020