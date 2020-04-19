Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York state epidemic 'on the descent': governor

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:52 IST
New York state epidemic 'on the descent': governor

The coronavirus outbreak in New York state -- epicenter of the epidemic in the United States -- is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday. "We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference.

"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do, but right now we're on the descent." New York has borne the brunt of the virus in the United States, which has killed more than 13,000 people in the state, with more than 226,000 known infections. A field hospital has been erected in New York City's Central Park, and the state's shutdown -- which orders residents to stay at home except to exercise or perform essential business -- has been extended until May 15.

It is "good news only compared to the terrible news that we were living with, which is that constant increase" in hospitalizations and deaths, Cuomo said of the latest data. "It's no time to get cocky and it's no time to get arrogant. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way.

"We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus. Lizzo, Jennifer...

Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry

Travis Deti has been working the phones to try to get government support for the U.S. coal industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Between recent calls, the head of the Wyoming Mining Association tried to unclog a sink at home. But unlike...

'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state -police

Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said. Armed bandits, some of whom wielded AK 47 guns, carried out the attacks, Katsina police said in ...

Escape of Ebola patient in Congo sparks fear of further infection

An Ebola flare-up in eastern Congo may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. The Democrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020