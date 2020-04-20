Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus relief deal possible Sunday for U.S. small businesses

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 03:11 IST
Coronavirus relief deal possible Sunday for U.S. small businesses

U.S. lawmakers are near agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. "I think we're very close to a deal today and I'm hopeful we can get that done," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNN.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also said he hoped an agreement with Republicans could be reached as early as Sunday evening. Schumer cautioned, however, that both sides had a few more issues to deal with. An agreement would end a stalemate over Republican President Donald Trump's request to add $250 billion to a small-business loan program. Congress established the program last month as part of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic relief plan, but it has already run out of money.

Senate Republicans and Mnuchin had a conference call on Sunday afternoon, said a senior Republican aide, who said Trump also joined the call. Democratic leaders want more money for small businesses but with additional safeguards to ensure that credit is reaching businesses in underserved communities. They also sought more funds for state and local governments and hospitals, as well as food aid for the poor.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Mnuchin told senators on the call that additional funding that Democrats had sought for state and local governments or food stamps would not be in the package "The president has heard from governors and he’s prepared to discuss that in the next bill,” Mnuchin told CNN. Congress plans to take up another major coronavirus relief measure after the small-business fund is replenished.

Separately, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Bill Cassidy said on Sunday they would formally introduce legislation when the Senate reconvenes to create a $500 billion fund to help state and local governments respond to the crisis. GOVERNORS SPARRING WITH TRUMP

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 740,000 infections and over 40,000 deaths. State governors are sparring with Trump, who wants them to reopen their economies. Governors of hard-hit states such as New York and New Jersey have said they need more federal funding for increased testing and to cope with the pandemic's effect on their budgets.

If the U.S. government wants to reopen and rebuild the economy, it must support states, said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican. "If we're going to be laying off tens of thousands of people at the time where they want to reopen the economy, we're going to be swimming against the current they're trying to create," Baker said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state faced a budget deficit of up to $15 billion, which could spell cuts in funding for schools and hospitals. "You have the president saying 15 times, it's up to the governors, it's up to the governors, it's up to the governors. And then they're going to pass a piece of legislation that gives you know what to states? Zero," Cuomo, a Democrat, said at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Mnuchin said the deal would include a further $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program loan program for small businesses, after the initial $350 billion was exhausted on Thursday, less than two weeks after the scheme launched. He said there would be $75 billion allocated to hospitals and a $25 billion federal program "that can be used with the states with new technology to invest in testing."

About $50 billion would be added to the Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan fund, another program to help small businesses, Mnuchin said. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, also said a deal was very close.

Pelosi told ABC's "This Week" she wanted additional funds in the package to help police and fire departments, teachers, healthcare workers and hospitals. Democrats also wanted to ensure the money was reaching "all of America's small businesses." More than 25% of the $350 billion already allocated went to fewer than 2% of the firms that got relief, and they included a number of publicly traded companies with thousands of employees, highly paid executives and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast: USGS

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Japan early on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, but no tsunami warning was issued. The epicentre of the earthquake was 41.7 kilometres beneath the Pacific seabed, less th...

In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

Days before the holy fasting month of Ramadan begins, the Islamic world is grappling with an untimely paradox of the new coronavirus pandemic enforced separation at a time when socialising is almost sacred.The holiest month in the Islamic c...

WIDER IMAGE-Life under lockdown in India's massive Dharavi slum

In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of Mumbais huge Dharavi slum are struggling under Indias nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live, residents are stretching out mea...

Coronavirus relief deal for U.S. small businesses may come Monday- Trump

U.S. lawmakers are near agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Monday, President Donald Trump said. Trump told his daily White House briefing on the cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020