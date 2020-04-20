Merkel: Too far-reaching German rescue packages could raise questions - participants

Merkel: Too far-reaching German rescue packages could raise questions - participantsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday told the leadership of her party that if Germany spent too much on additional coronavirus rescue programmes, Italy and Spain might point to Europe's largest economy and say it has enough money, participants in the call told Reuters.
Merkel, a Christian Democrat (CDU), reiterated her view that launching eurobonds would be the wrong path.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Germany reports third straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections
Fnatic, mousesports dominate ESL Europe Stage 2 openers
Spain calls for Marshall plan, European debt mutualisation - newspaper
European stock index futures jump as coronavirus death toll slows
Germany reports fourth straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections