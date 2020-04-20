Merkel: Too far-reaching German rescue packages could raise questions - participants

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday told the leadership of her party that if Germany spent too much on additional coronavirus rescue programmes, Italy and Spain might point to Europe's largest economy and say it has enough money, participants in the call told Reuters.

Merkel, a Christian Democrat (CDU), reiterated her view that launching eurobonds would be the wrong path.

