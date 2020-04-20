Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 123 to 2,140 -minister

Turkey's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,674 in the past 24 hours, and 123 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,140, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 90,980, he said, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States. A total of 13,430 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 39,703, the minister said.

