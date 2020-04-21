WHO says currently not possible to determine precise source of coronavirus

WHO says currently not possible to determine precise source of coronavirusReuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:03 IST
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it is not possible to determine the precise source of the new coronavirus at this stage. As of now, no conclusions could be made, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.
However, the available evidence suggests an animal origin, Kasai told an online press conference. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan in central China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
