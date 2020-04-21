Poland to unveil more proposals to help companies this week

Poland's government plans to present more proposals to help Polish companies survive the coronavirus crisis by the end of the week, Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said on Tuesday.

To help companies and save jobs, the government has launched a rescue package worth more than 300 billion zlotys ($72 billion).

