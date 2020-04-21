New York governor says to "tell the truth" in meeting with Trump, focus on testing

New York governor says to "tell the truth" in meeting with Trump, focus on testingReuters | New York | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:02 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he planned to "tell the truth" in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday about the coronavirus crisis and will ask for the federal government for help in ramping up testing.
Cuomo also told a daily briefing that he planned to take a regional approach to reopening businesses and schools in his state, noting that different regions had different levels of infection and impact from the novel coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York
- Donald Trump
- Connecticut
- Chizu Nomiyama
ALSO READ
American Airlines to temporarily suspend more flights in New York area
Alipore zoo to enhance regular checking of big cats, as tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in New York
Health News Roundup: CVS to launch two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites; Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus and more
Delhi HC agrees to hear plea seeking evacuation of citizens stranded in New York
Coronavirus spread may be leveling off in New York, New Jersey; vigilance urged