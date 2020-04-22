Bihar reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

Five more people have tested positive of coronavirus in Bihar, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health, on Wednesday. "Of the five people who have been confirmed as coronavirus patients, three are from Patna, one each from Biharsharif and East Champaran," added Kumar.

He further said the contact tracing of these new coronavirus patients is being done. "With the confirmation of five more COVID-19 cases, the total number of positive cases in the State has mounted to 131," added Kumar. (ANI)

