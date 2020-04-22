Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 94 to 5,391 - health ministry

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 94 to 5,391 - health ministryReuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:02 IST
The death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran rose by 94 in the past 24 hours to 5,391, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday.
The Islamic Republic has 85,996 diagnosed cases, Jahanpur said.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Islamic Republic