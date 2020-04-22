Left Menu
Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 94 to 5,391 - health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:02 IST
The death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran rose by 94 in the past 24 hours to 5,391, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic has 85,996 diagnosed cases, Jahanpur said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

