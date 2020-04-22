Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 94 to 5,391 - health ministry

The death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran rose by 94 in the past 24 hours to 5,391, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic has 85,996 diagnosed cases, Jahanpur said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

