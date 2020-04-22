Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tantrums over? Spain to let children out, aiming for lockdown ease

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:23 IST
Tantrums over? Spain to let children out, aiming for lockdown ease

Relieved Spanish parents welcomed on Wednesday a decision allowing children out on short walks for the first time in more than a month as the government contemplated a broader easing of one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns next month.

With Europe's second highest death toll of 21,717 and the world's second most infections at 208,389, Spain's tough restrictions have included a controversial ban on children leaving their homes since mid-March. However, on Tuesday night, the government bowed to public pressure - including pot-banging protests on balconies - and said those under 14 would be able to take short walks outside under supervision from the weekend.

Parents welcomed the concession, though it came late for some, after nearly six weeks cooped up at home. "The escalation of anxiety, tantrums, irascible behaviour... have been in crescendo," said Dr Iban Onandia, 35, a neuropsychologist in the Basque province of Bizkaia.

Youngsters have paid an "indecent" price during the lockdown, added the father of two children, aged four and two. Ramon Motta, a Madrid-based maitre d'hotel with two daughters Carla, 11 and Ariadna, 8, resorted to setting up a tent in their fifth-floor apartment to keep them entertained.

"We have Disney +, Netflix and videogames, but you don't want your kids spending five-six-seven hours in front of a screen, yet at the same time there's not much else to do," he said. "After such a long time locked in, kids and parents start losing patience pretty quickly. A couple of times Carla went into a tantrum."

As his left-wing coalition marked 100 days in office, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sought parliamentary approval to prolong a state of emergency until May 9 - the third such extension. With the epidemic seemingly past its peak, the lockdown could start to be phased out towards the end of May, though measures will be eased gradually, he told lawmakers.

TOMATO-THROWING FIESTA OFF A slowdown in infections and deaths has Spaniards optimistic their nightmare may be easing. The official tally, however, fails to account for those who were more than likely killed by the virus but never tested.

The Madrid region on Wednesday released its own tally, showing 4,275 extra deaths, or 56% more than health ministry data. Nearly 4,000 of these were caring for home residents. Nevertheless, officials were increasingly focused on restarting the flagging economy.

Madrid's local government said it was planning to ramp up public services and gradually reopen the capital's famous terrace bars while minimizing infection risk, mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told the Antena 3 TV station. "We have to confront the socioeconomic crisis and every second count," he said.

The wider Madrid region announced the closure of an ice rink used as a makeshift morgue for more than 1,100 people. In another sign of nascent recovery, carmaker Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT, which employs around 15,000 people, said it plans to resume production from April 27, though with 3,000 coronavirus tests a week on its workforce.

Nissan also said on Wednesday it would restart production in Barcelona from May 4. Spain was set to receive the highest level of orders ever for a euro zone bond sale - 15 billion euros ($16.3 billion) - as debt for stimulus programs drew high demand.

But in a blow to the vital tourism industry, authorities in the Valencian town of Bunol postponed the 75th annual "Tomatina" festival, where thousands gather every August to pelt each other with fresh tomatoes. It was the first cancellation since 1957.

On Tuesday, the San Fermin bull-running fiesta in Pamplona was also suspended, for the first time in four decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president

The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for US-Mexico relations two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump an...

Pompeo says annexation of West Bank is Israeli decision to make

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday it was an Israeli decision whether to annex parts of the West Bank and that the United States will offer its views on this to the new Israeli government in private.As for the annexation ...

Coronavirus test maker Roche sees sales rise

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, which helps make tests to detect the COVID-19 illness, says its sales edged up in the first quarter despite the broad economic volatility created by the pandemic. The Basel-based company noted its cobas t...

Pak PM Imran tests for COVID-19; total cases cross 10,000 mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19 infection, according to a media report. A team of doctors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020