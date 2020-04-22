Left Menu
No new COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand today

No new COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day today, informed state's Health Department on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No new COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day today, informed state's Health Department on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 46, out of which 23 patients have recovered, it added.

The reports of 214 samples of coronavirus tested negative in the State today while the results of 227 samples are awaited. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus.

So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

