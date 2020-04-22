Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now is not the time for blame, EU says of Australia's search for coronavirus probe

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:01 IST
Now is not the time for blame, EU says of Australia's search for coronavirus probe

Any apportioning of blame could threaten international cooperation to confront the coronavirus pandemic, the EU's top diplomat said on Wednesday, reacting to Australia's bid for support for an inquiry into the origins of the outbreak.

"The priority has to be facing the pandemic, saving lives, containing this spread. We will only defeat the pandemic through global efforts and cooperation, and this cooperation cannot be jeopardised by blaming one or the other about the origins," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a video news conference.

Australia's push for an independent review of the origins and spread of the pandemic, including the response of the World Health Organization (WHO), has drawn sharp criticism from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Confined by lockdown, some students in France queue for donated food

Unable to work part-time jobs under the coronavirus lockdown, some students in French universities are surviving on food donated by the authorities as they struggle to meet living expenses. Queuing for food handouts has become a ritual for ...

J&K HC hears government submissions over Darbar Move, reserves order

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday heard the governments submissions over the impending Darbar Move amidst the coronavirus outbreak and reserved its order. The practice of Darbar Move, under which the state government functions i...

WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives. There were worrying upwa...

Pompeo presses China to allow lab inspections amid pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday pressed China to allow inspectors into sensitive laboratories, voicing concern about their security amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pompeo has refused to rule out that the deadly virus leake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020