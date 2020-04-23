Left Menu
Development News Edition

From public transport to museums: Croatia to start gradual lockdown easing next week

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:31 IST
From public transport to museums: Croatia to start gradual lockdown easing next week

Croatia will start a staged easing next week of coronavirus lockdown measures it introduced more than a month ago, beginning by opening more shops and running public transport in cities, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday. The country has been in lockdown since mid-March with only food stores, pharmacies and petrol stations open. It has so far registered 1,981 cases of COVID-19, with 50 deaths.

"(The) epidemiological situation is under control. We can now turn to gradually -- I repeat gradually -- reactivating the economic activities. But we must remain very cautious not to waste what we have so far achieved," Plenkovic told a cabinet session. From April 27 all shops will be open apart from those located in big shopping centres, Plenkovic said. Businesses that can provide services without requiring close contact with customers, such as tailors or tourist agencies, will also reopen.

"We will reopen libraries, bookshops and museums. The public transport in the cities will start operating again," he said. From May 4 services involving close physical contact, like beauty and hairdressing shops, will also reopen, but with specific protection measures.

From May 11 gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed at a safe physical distance and big shopping centres will reopen. On that date elementary schools will open their doors for the youngest pupils. Also from that date, bars and the restaurants will be allowed to operate, but with customers permitted only in their outside spaces, and respecting adequate protection measures.

"Public events and large public gatherings will remain banned. We must remain on alert. This virus requires it. This is a move to reactivate economic activities, but at the same time we must carry on protecting each other," Plenkovic said. He added the lockdown measures could be reactivated if the epidemiological situation deteriorated.

The government has yet to release its projections on how the coronavirus crisis will affect the economy this year, especially given its huge reliance on the tourist industry. Last week the World Bank projected an economic downturn of 6.2%, while the International Monetary Fund saw it even higher, at 9.0%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

JLR plans to gradually resume production from May 18

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR on Thursday said it plans to gradually resume production from May 18, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. In China, we are beginning to see rec...

FEATURE-Isolation for intersex people: coronavirus revives trauma

By Rachel Savage LONDON, April 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - If the coronavirus hits hardest at the margins, among the most marginalised are those born intersex, neither clearly male nor female at birth and often struggling as adults with...

Here's how Chris Hemsworth, his wife 'unintentionally' stocked toilet paper

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth recently said that he and his wife Elsa Pataky didnt need to panic buy toilet paper because of a hilarious accident. According to ENews, the 36-year-old actor revealed the incident during Wednesdays at-home ...

Muzaffarnagar woman recovers from coronavirus infection

A COVID-19 patient from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district recovered and tested negative for the virus, an official statement on Thursday said. The second test result of the patient, a woman from Sisoli village here, returned negative an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020