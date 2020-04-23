Left Menu
Development News Edition

On 'very, very sad day,' U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid as unemployment soars

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:00 IST
On 'very, very sad day,' U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid as unemployment soars

The U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington on Thursday to pass a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented nearly $3 trillion. The measure is expected to receive solid bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, but threatened opposition by some members of both parties forced legislators to return to Washington despite stay-at-home orders intended to control the spread of the virus.

The Republican-led Senate passed the legislation on Tuesday by unanimous consent, allowing senators to stay at home. Approval by the House will send it the White House, where Republican President Donald Trump has promised to quickly sign it into law.

The bill - which would be the fourth passed to address the crisis - provides funds to small businesses and hospitals struggling with the economic toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 47,000 Americans and thrown a record 26 million out of work over the past five weeks, wiping out all the jobs created during the longest employment boom in U.S. history. "This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 dead, a huge number of people, and the uncertainty of it all," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said as debate began.

Congress passed the last coronavirus relief bill, worth more than $2 trillion, in March, with overwhelming support from members of both parties. But the two parties have set the stage for an angry fight over additional funding for state and local governments reeling from the impact of lost revenue after Republicans refused to include it in the current relief bill.

Trump has said he supports more funding for states, and has promised to back it in future legislation. FUTURE FIGHT OVER FUNDS FOR STATES

But Republicans have resisted. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested in a radio interview on Wednesday that states could go bankrupt, but said later he did not want states to use federal funds for anything unrelated to the coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the bankruptcy proposal "one of the really dumb ideas of all time" during a regular news briefing. Thursday's voting will take place under safety protocols that will considerably lengthen proceedings. Lawmakers have been instructed to wait in their offices for the vote, then come to the House in alphabetical order in small groups. There will also be a half-hour break to clean the chamber between the first and second votes.

Most members in the chamber wore face masks, which many removed to speak. The House will first vote on a new panel, with subpoena power, to probe the U.S. coronavirus response. Pelosi said the panel is essential to ensure funds go to those who need them and to prevent scams.

Republicans said it is not needed. After that vote, which is likely to go along party lines, the House is expected to pass the $484 billion coronavirus bill. Echoing Trump, many Republicans also want the country - including Congress - to reopen more quickly than in the several more weeks recommended in many states.

"Congress is essential. The American public needs to see that we are working. The American public has to understand that we can do it in a safe manner so states and others can begin to open as well," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday. House members from both parties said they risked traveling to ensure that the legislation passed, some posting selfies on social media from airplanes on which passengers seemed outnumbered by crew.

"People who feel they can vote should be encouraged to vote. Those that don't are not being pushed," said Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar, one of a few party "whips" responsible for making sure floor votes occur without a hitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry so...

Russia's lockdown surveillance measures need regulating, rights groups say

Expanding surveillance measures to police Russias coronavirus lockdown, including the use of facial recognition technology and collection of personal data, need regulating to ensure they are temporary and proportionate, two rights groups sa...

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...

Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category

Facebook Inc has removed pseudoscience as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences, a category available until this week even as the worlds largest social media network vowed to curb misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020