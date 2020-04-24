Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drug's COVID-19 use outside hospitals

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST
U.S. FDA warns against malaria drug's COVID-19 use outside hospitals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, touted by President Donald Trump, in COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals and clinical trials, citing risks of serious heart rhythm problems.

The decades-old drug has been called a "game changer" by Trump in the fight against the novel coronavirus and anecdotal reports that it may provide some benefit have spurred sales of the drug. Within hours of Trump's initial endorsement on March 19, pharmaceutical supply chain experts reported shortages as doctors began prescribing hydroxychloroquine for themselves and their families. Patients have also pressured doctors to use the therapies widely touted by Trump and other supporters.

The FDA said on Friday it was aware of increased use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine through outpatient prescriptions and the drugs could cause abnormal heart rhythms and dangerously rapid heart rate. (https://bit.ly/3cHvepp) The agency's announcement comes a day after the European Union's drug regulator warned of the side effects of the drugs, urging medical professionals to closely monitor patients on the medicines.

There is no evidence yet of the drugs' effect on the virus. COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has no approved treatment or vaccine. Hydroxychloroquine was also associated with potentially higher risk of death for patients at U.S. veterans hospitals, according to an analysis submitted for expert review earlier this week.

Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency charged with developing drugs to fight the pandemic, said on Wednesday he was dismissed because he called for careful vetting of the therapies. The FDA has allowed healthcare providers to use the drugs for COVID-19 through its emergency use authorization, but has not approved them to treat the disease.

The heart rhythm risks may increase when the medicines are combined with other drugs, such as antibiotic azithromycin, as well as in patients with existing heart and kidney disease, the agency said on Friday. (https://bit.ly/2Y1gE8b)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

German Cup final postponed

The German FA announced Friday that the national cup final, planned for May 23 at Berlins Olympic Stadium, has been postponed, but said it hopes it can still take place this season behind closed doors. The semi-finals of the Cup, which had ...

Senior IAS officer to inquire COVID-19 cases of pharma company: K'taka govt

The Katnataka government on Friday appointed a senior IAS officer to inquire into COVID-19 infections to Jubilant pharma company factorys employees at Mysurus Nanjanagudu. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in an order has asked IAS officer ...

Arnab Goswami gets SC protection for 3 weeks in FIRs over alleged defamatory statements

In a relief for Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection for three weeks from any coercive action in multiple FIRs and complaints against him over his alleged defamatory statements ag...

Developing economies could see sharper recession in 2020, World Bank warns

Senior World Bank officials on Friday warned that developing economies could see a deeper recession than currently expected if consumption and investment do not rebound quickly after the coronavirus pandemic. In a blog posting on the Banks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020