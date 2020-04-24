Left Menu
Trump says his comments on using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight coronavirus were sarcastic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:28 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was being sarcastic when he raised the possibility of using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight coronavirus.

Trump said at his daily news briefing on Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them treat the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

