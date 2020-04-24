Left Menu
Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:05 IST
Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser on Friday warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients' bodies.

"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said https://www.rb.com/media/news/2020/april/improper-use-of-disinfectants. Clorox, maker of bleach, said it was critical that everyone understands the facts.

"Bleach and other disinfectants are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances," it said. Trump earlier said researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting light or disinfectant into their bodies.

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?" he said. "It would be interesting to check that." The comments sparked worry that people might misuse household cleaning products.

"We have a responsibility as a company to make sure people are using our products as intended and are following the guidance on the label and not unintentionally misusing them because of different suggestions," a spokeswoman for Reckitt told Reuters. "We wanted to make sure nobody misinterpreted his comments and nobody would deliberately or accidentally use the product in a way in which it was not intended."

Frank Vandall, professor of law at Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, said the messenger was important. "There are many people who could say that if the president says it, poof, that's good enough for me."

