New York to expand coronavirus testing at pharmacies - governor

Reuters | New York | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:42 IST
New York to expand coronavirus testing at pharmacies - governor
Cuomo also told a daily briefing that hospitalizations across his state for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had fallen to the same level as 21 days ago, the latest sign the crisis was subsiding.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that he would allow independent pharmacists to collect samples to test for the novel coronavirus and would expand screening for antibodies, starting with first responders and other essential workers.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that hospitalizations across his state for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had fallen to the same level as 21 days ago, the latest sign the crisis was subsiding.

