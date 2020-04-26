Left Menu
Coronavirus global death toll passes 200,000

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-04-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 02:01 IST
The new coronavirus has claimed at least 200,736 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. More than 2,864,070 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 772,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Since Friday evening, 6,813 new deaths and 93,320 infections were recorded worldwide. The United States, the worst-hit country, registered 2,710 of those deaths, Britain 813 and Italy 415.

The United States has the highest number of deaths with 53,070 from 924.865 cases. Italy has the second highest toll with 26,384 deaths out of 195,351 cases, followed by Spain (22,902 deaths and 223,759 cases), France (22,614 deaths and 161,488 cases) and the UK with 20,319 fatalities and 148,377 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,816 cases, just 12 more since Friday. Europe has a total of 122,171 deaths from 1,360,314 cases, the United States and Canada have 55,586 deaths and 969,896 cases, Asia has 7,854 deaths from 195,102 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 7,434 deaths from 150,162 cases, the Middle East has 6,225 deaths from 150.625 cases, Africa has 1,361 deaths from 29,981 cases and Oceania has 105 deaths from 7,991 cases.

