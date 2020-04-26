Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 launches initiative for health tools needed to combat the coronavirus

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:38 IST
G20 launches initiative for health tools needed to combat the coronavirus

The group of 20 rich and emerging economies on Sunday launched an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight the new coronavirus. The finance minister of Saudi Arabia, the current G20 chair, said the group is still working to bridge an estimated $8 billion funding gap to combat the pandemic.

"The G20 will continue reinforcing global cooperation on all fronts, and most importantly, on closing the immediate health financing gap," the minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, said in a statement launching the "Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator" initiative. He added that "the international community is still facing extraordinary uncertainty about the depth and duration of this health crisis", the statement said.

Saudi Arabia earlier this month pledged $500 million to support global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In the statement, it repeated its call on all countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropists and the private sector to help close the financing gap.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due t...

'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'

Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said that 1.66 per cent samples have tested positive out of the 61,266 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing media here, Reddy said, The positive r...

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before and deaths topped 200,000 worldw...

Los Angeles Rams 2020 NFL Draft review

Los Angeles Rams 2 52. Cam Akers, RB5-10, 217, Florida State 2 57. Van Jefferson, WR6-2, 200, Florida 3 84. Terrell Lewis, OLB6-6, 262, Alabama 3 104. Terrell Burgess, S5-11, 202, Utah 4 136. Brycen Hopkins, TE6-4, 245, Purdue 6 199. Jordan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020