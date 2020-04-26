Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:14 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some 2.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 201,833 have died, according to a Reuters tally. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE

* Spanish children emerged on foot, on skateboards, and on scooters from their homes for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

* Britain's stand-in leader resisted pressure to explain how the government plans to ease a lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in the second peak of infections.

* Italy, the first European country to be hard-hit by the coronavirus, will allow some businesses to reopen as soon as this week while aiming to reopen manufacturing and construction from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

AMERICAS

* Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heatwave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before.

* Argentina will extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10 in a bid to combat the advance of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said plans underway to restart the economies of Canadian provinces do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's large churches reopened, requiring worshipers to keep their distance and wear masks after the government relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings.

* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to strictly comply with a nationwide lockdown and maintain social distancing norms, as cases of coronavirus mounted steadily despite over a month-long curfew.

* The Australian government launched a controversial coronavirus tracing app and promised to legislate privacy protections around it as authorities try to get the country and the economy back onto the more normal footing.

* The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia eased curfews across the country while keeping 24-hour curfews in the city of Mecca and in neighborhoods previously put in isolation, state news agency SPA said.

* Israel permitted some businesses to reopen and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the struggling economy.

* South Africa is seeking 95 billion rands ($4.99 billion) from multilateral lenders to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior Treasury official said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Low-cost airline Wizz Air said it would restart some flights from London's Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin to restore services that have been grounded during the pandemic.

* Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is asking some staff to take pay cuts of 25% until December to help the heavily-indebted state oil firm weather the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and slumping crude prices, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

* The Greek economy, hit by coronavirus restrictions, is expected to shrink by 5-10% this year, the country's finance minister said.

* Global equity benchmarks struggled on Friday as some U.S. states began reopening businesses despite the disapproval of health experts, and as the European Union put off addressing details of its new economic rescue plan.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...

Carborundum Universal to resume operations of electro-minerals division in Kerala

Chennai, Apr26PTI Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal LtdCUMI, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Sunday said it is resuming operations at its electro-minerals division facilities in Kerala following relaxatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020