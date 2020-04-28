Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump slams cities, states seeking U.S. aid to offset coronavirus losses

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 02:01 IST
Trump slams cities, states seeking U.S. aid to offset coronavirus losses

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday slammed U.S. cities and states seeking billions more dollars in federal aid to offset huge losses from the coronavirus outbreak as members of Congress spar over the next round of potential economic relief.

Democrats want more aid to help cities and states left out of the nearly $3 trillion in economic relief already enacted during the crisis. But some Republicans have balked at the price, and the Senate's top Republican said he would back state bankruptcy before giving them more U.S. funding. "Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mayors and governors have been facing financial crisis as U.S. coronavirus cases topped 960,000 and led to nearly 55,000 deaths. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders to curb the virus have also triggered a surge in unemployment, curtailed consumer spending and depressed local tax revenue. Congress has allocated $150 billion for state and local governments, but governors requested another $500 billion and cities and counties want $250 billion to cover the costs of responding to the outbreak and replace lost revenue.

Trump, A Republican seeking re-election in November, appeared to back Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who last week said on conservative talk radio he "would certainly be in favor" of letting states enter bankruptcy. But other Republicans, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who chairs the National Governors Association (NGA), and some Republican senators, support funding for state and local governments.

Democratic governors, including NGA Vice Chairman and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have blasted McConnell's idea, saying their states pay far more in federal taxes than they take in and allowing bankruptcy would upend financial markets. McConnell said in a radio interview on Monday that he was not recommending bankruptcies.

"I was pointing out they have their own fiscal problems that predate the coronavirus and I was not interested in borrowing money from future generations to fix age-old problems," he said. "There probably will be another state and local funding bill, but we need to make sure that we achieve something that will go beyond simply sending out money," McConnell said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

'It's not about you': Democrats bet Trump coronavirus response a 2020 winner for Biden

Joe Bidens U.S. presidential campaign and his Democratic Party allies have gone on an all-out offensive against President Donald Trumps coronavirus response, betting it will be a winning issue with American voters in November.Just weeks ago...

U.S. imposes new rules on exports to China to keep them from its military

The United States said on Monday it will impose new restrictions on exports to China to keep semiconductor production equipment and other technology away from Beijings military. The new rules will require licenses for U.S. companies to sell...

Japanese healing helps to destress Bolivia's coronavirus workers

On Bolivias frontline against the coronavirus, Marcia Calderon is helping medical workers unwind with energy healing technique Reiki, but without the usual laying on of hands to guard against infection.Calderon, who began studying the pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020