Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 71 to 5,877 -health ministry official

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 71 in the past 24 hours to 5,877, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Tuesday.

The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hit hardest by the novel coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, has reached 92,584, he said.

