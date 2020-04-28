Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tusk urges Poles to shun May presidential vote out of "decency"

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:39 IST
Tusk urges Poles to shun May presidential vote out of "decency"
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Polish voters should boycott a presidential election set for May 10 out of "basic human decency" because of the new coronavirus pandemic, Donald Tusk, leader of the center-right European People's Party and a former prime minister, said on Tuesday. Tusk said a government plan to hold the vote via a postal ballot was insufficient to mitigate safety concerns in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and accused the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) of subverting the constitution.

The election has become highly divisive in Poland, with the PiS insisting it go ahead on schedule despite a mounting number of deaths from the highly contagious COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Opinion polls show fewer than 30% of Poles are likely to cast ballots if the vote is held on May 10 as scheduled.

"Basic human decency does not allow us to participate in what is being proposed," Tusk said in a video posted on Twitter, adding that he would not cast his vote. "If you don't know how to act, be decent," he said, citing the late anti-communist activist, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, who is seen as a leading moral authority by many Poles.

Tusk said he thought PiS could be persuaded to work on an alternative election plan that would be "safe and fundamentally fair". Poland currently has 12,089 confirmed coronavirus cases and 570 deaths. Schools and most shops are shut, Poles must wear face masks outside and the country's borders are closed as part of a lockdown designed to halt the spread of the virus.

DIVIDED Critics accuse PiS of putting its own political interests ahead of public health concerns, a charge it denies. The party hopes to secure the re-election of its ally, President Andrzej Duda, who is currently ahead in the opinion polls.

Poland's opposition remains divided, however, with only the Civic Platform, a centrist grouping once led by Tusk, calling for an outright boycott of the election. A final decision on the postal ballot rests with parliament, which is only expected to vote on the matter on May 6, just days before the election date.

PiS says it might agree to delay the vote by a week or two, a margin allowed by the constitution. But the government would have to declare a state of emergency or of natural disaster to delay it for any longer, a move PiS has resisted so far. PiS and its conservative allies hold a majority in parliament but members of its ruling coalition have signaled they could vote against the postal ballot plan and have suggested delaying the election by two years.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday that the current PiS proposal for a postal ballot could disenfranchise some voters abroad and limit the scope for election observers to take part. Human Rights Watch also urged Warsaw to reconsider.

"Poland's voting process should protect voters during the pandemic. It's no solution to rush through a potentially flawed voting system or to postpone the election by two years," Lydia Gall, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, said. PiS, well ahead of its rivals in the opinion polls, fear support will erode as the lockdown measures hammer the Polish economy. Losing an ally as president would undermine its efforts to reform Poland's judiciary - moves criticized by the European Union - and tighten its hold on power.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: EU sees new Brexit talks 'at an impasse': sources; Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU sees new Brexit talks at an impasse sourcesNegotiations between the European Union EU and ex-member Britain over new trade arrangements from next year are at an impasse due to disagreem...

COVID-19: 'Good work' done by health professionals, workers earns praise from PMO

The good work done by health professionals and workers in Puducherry in combating the spread of coronavirus in the union territory has earned praise from the Prime Ministers office. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kum...

Rajasthan pvt hospitals seek release of pending dues under flagship insurance scheme

Private hospitals in Rajasthan have demanded the release of pending dues under the states flagship health insurance scheme, saying it would be difficult for them to operate if these are not cleared. They said the government is yet to clear ...

Govt set ups unified regulator for IFSC

The government has established International Financial Services Centres Authority to regulate all financial services in International Financial Services Centres IFSCs in Gandhinagar. The unified authority would will be headquartered in Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020