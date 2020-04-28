Left Menu
VMMC Safdarjung Hospital to begin its regular online classes for MBBS from May 1

After one month trial of online classes for MBBS, the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) attached with Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi will begin its regular online classes from May 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:40 IST
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After one month trial of online classes for MBBS, the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) attached with Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi will begin its regular online classes from May 1.

The Urology department will start online teaching from May 2. The classes had abruptly been stopped following the lockdown to contain coronavirus. "As per the plan, regular online classes would be held for all the semesters of the MBBS students starting from May 1 whereas the Urology dept will start class from May 2. We are trying to replicate the same atmosphere in the online education program here," said Dr Anup Kumar, Professor and Head of Urology and Renal Transplant Department, Safdarjung Hospital.

"The regular online teaching will be conducted through 'Microsoft Team' as it would serve the purpose of two-way communications which is helpful for both teacher and students," said Dr Kumar. An online class has several pros especially during the time of social distancing. Highlighting some of these points Dr Kumar said, "This is a good usage of technology for educating the students during the lockdown period. However, we do not know the level of attention that the students will be able to give during the online classes."

A calendar will be prepared similar to that of classes before lockdown to intimidate students about subjects, the professor said.

