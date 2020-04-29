Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks detailed data on COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

Left Menu
Launching an attack on the West Bengal government, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday sought detailed data on the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the State so far.

29-04-2020
Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Launching an attack on the West Bengal government, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday sought detailed data on the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the State so far. "We have been requesting the government that the detailed data of the people infected with coronavirus in the State should be revealed. The West Bengal government is playing hide and seek with the common people so far as facts related to coronavirus are concerned," said Chowdhury.

He said all the hospitals and doctor have been asked not to mention the case of COVID-19 in the death certificate of any person. "I want to present the fact that doctors in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital have been advised that there should not be any mention of COVID-19 in the death certificate of the person, who dies due to the virus," said Chowdhury.

"This proves that the complaints and accusation we have been putting on West Bengal government are true," he said. (ANI)

