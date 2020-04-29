Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats push for U.S. coronavirus supply czar to oversee key medical needs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:17 IST
Democrats push for U.S. coronavirus supply czar to oversee key medical needs

Congressional Democrats on Wednesday proposed a bill that would require a U.S. coronavirus supply czar to oversee critical medical supplies, while the top Senate Republican doubled down on demands for business protections. Senate Democrats unveiled a new bill requiring the Pentagon to name a civilian officer to oversee the nation's supply and production of medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Limited supplies of masks, gloves and testing materials have been blamed for hampering the United States' response to a pandemic that has now killed more than 58,000 Americans. The proposal also calls for a comprehensive testing plan that would include viral and antibody testing, and a blueprint for scaling up production of an eventual vaccine for the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Democrats, frustrated by what they view as Republican President Donald Trump's unwillingness to seize control of the supply chain for personal protective equipment and testing, want the bill to be part of Congress's next coronavirus legislation. A companion bill is expected from Democrats in the House of Representatives. House and Senate Democrats are also pushing for additional funding for state and local governments facing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, with spending estimates of $500 billion for states alone.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the way forward on coronavirus legislation would depend on Democrats' willingness to agree to protect businesses and others from COVID-related litigation. "We're going to insist on this reform, which is not related to money, as a condition for going forward," McConnell told Fox News Radio.

"We're willing to discuss the way forward, provided we have protections for the brave people who've been on the front lines," he added, couching his demand as a protection for frontline healthcare workers as well as companies. Lawmakers grappled with the prospects of new legislation as U.S. states moved to reopen the economy amid reports of supply and testing shortages that health experts warn could lead to a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

With backing from major unions, lawmakers said the medical supply bill would establish a more coherent national response by requiring the secretary of defense to appoint a civilian executive officer charged with overseeing the production and distribution of COVID-19-related equipment. The bill would also require the administration to produce weekly national assessments of equipment supplies, identify available stockpiles and industries capable of filling orders, post state requests for assistance and establish an inspector general to oversee implementation.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UP coronavirus death count rises to 39 as 81 more test positive

With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state. O...

Sharjeel Imam charged under UAPA

The Delhi Police has added charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, officials said on Wednesday. Imam was arrested allegedly for instigating and abetting riots with his speech deli...

Delhi Police receives over 900 calls since Tuesday for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received over 900 calls since Tuesday on its 24x7 helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. So far 32,629 calls have been received on helpline number 011-23469526 sin...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL96 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,008, cases climb 31,787 Health Ministry. New Delhi Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases clim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020