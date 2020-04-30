Trump administration to speed coronavirus vaccine development -senior administration official

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
... ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
Deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have piled up so fast in the Amazon rainforests biggest city that the main cemetery is burying five coffins at a time in collective graves. Soon, the city may run out of coffins.Manaus, the capital of Am...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he is ready to invest more capital in new or expanded Federal Reserve coronavirus rescue lending programs but is not considering more aid to struggling airlines at the moment. Mnuchin...
Twitter said Wednesday it would allow researchers to access data on real-time conversations about the coronavirus pandemic to help deepen their understanding of the disease. The project is aimed at gathering information about the spread of ...
The head of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday dashed lingering hopes for a fast rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, saying the U.S. economy could feel the weight of consumer fear and social distancing for a year or more in a prolonged cli...