Malaysia reports 69 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

Malaysia reports 69 new coronavirus cases with 1 new deathReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:14 IST
Malaysia reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,071.
The number of fatalities rose by one to 103.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia would allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4, partially easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the outbreak.
