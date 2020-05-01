Left Menu
Iran death toll from coronavirus rises by 63 to 6,091 - Health Ministry

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:39 IST
Iran's death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus increased by 63 in the past 24 hours to 6,091, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Friday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 95,646, including 2,899 in critical condition, he added.

