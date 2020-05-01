Locked down UK comedians aim for record with virtual pub quiz

Some of Britain's top comedians are joining forces to raise money for pubs shut down by the coronavirus, by hosting an online virtual pub quiz with a plan to set a new world record. Russell Howard, Nish Kumar, Jon Richardson, Joel Dommett, Marcus Brigstocke, Rachel Parris, Lucy Beaumont, Jenny Ryan and Suzi Ruffel will be among hosts of the quiz at "The Covid Arms", a virtual pub set up by "landlady" Kiri Pritchard-Mclean.

Trivia quiz contests in pubs are a national pastime in Britain, and online versions by video conference have become a popular activity during the coronavirus lockdown. "The food and beverage industry has been greatly affected by this pandemic; so let's give back, share a drink and enjoy the company of our favourite pub owners, neighbours and friends in the safest way possible," organisers said in a press release.

Friday evening's event aims to raise money for a charity helping pubs and restaurants survive the lockdown, get Guinness World Records to award a title in a new category of most participants in a virtual pub and keep the audience entertained. "I've pulled in all the favours and burned every bridge I have, and now we've got this amazing line-up of fantastic comedians and it looks like it's going to be a really fun night and that we might well set a record, which is lovely," said Pritchard-Mclean.

"So come along. Have a pub quiz team. Support your local pub and raise a load of money for charity." (Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Mike Collett-White)