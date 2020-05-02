Left Menu
Development News Edition

German May Day protesters defy social distancing rules

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:32 IST
German May Day protesters defy social distancing rules

Hundreds of people gathered in a square in Berlin on Friday to mark May Day in defiance of a ban on public gatherings of more than 20, exposing deep frustrations with social distancing rules in place in Germany since mid-March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Police blocked roads around the square in Berlin's Kreuzberg district, traditionally the centre of left-wing May Day protests that had turned violent in the past, to prevent more people from joining what a police spokeswoman said was an illegal gathering. Leftist groups had called for the demonstration to denounce capitalism and urge more solidarity, especially with refugees seeking to reach Europe. They had urged participants to wear masks and stay at least 1.5 metres apart.

"Saving lives is not a crime," read a giant red banner dangled from a window, in a reference to the rescue ships saving refugees trying to reach Europe. Berlin police, which had deployed 5,000 officers in the capital, stood calmly in the square where many of the mainly young protesters wore masks and many others drank beer, smoked or pushed their bikes.

It was a rare scene of normality after weeks where most streets were deserted because of the lockdown. Most of those gathered appeared to be keeping a safe distance from one another. Riot police watched from a distance as a police helicopter circled overhead.

"We have prevented the parade from growing bigger and are using loudspeakers to urge people to disperse," the police spokeswoman said, adding that the situation remained largely peaceful. Several demonstrations approved by police had taken place earlier across the German capital. Police arrested six people after a group of youths attacked a camera crew of national broadcaster ZDF, the police spokeswoman said.

Germany has been slowly easing its way out of a six-week lockdown. Playgrounds, museums and churches will open from Monday to go with the small shops that reopened this week. An overwhelming majority of Germans back the lockdown enforced by the country's 16 states and backed by Chancellor Angela Merkel, despite its heavy toll on the economy, which is expected to contract by a record of more than 6% this year.

Germany has handled the pandemic more successfully than the United States, Britain and Italy, partly thanks to widespread virus testing, a strong healthcare system and strict lockdown measures introduced in mid-March. (Writing by Joseph Nasr. Editing by Jane Merriman)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...

Report: Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins received the Falcons 2021 seventh-round ...

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020