Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mosques and schools to reopen in Iran's low-risk areas

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 03-05-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 13:48 IST
Mosques and schools to reopen in Iran's low-risk areas
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran plans to reopen mosques and schools in areas that have been consistently free of the coronavirus as President Hassan Rouhani's government starts to ease restrictions that were aimed at containing the outbreak. With mosques closed and religious gatherings banned since mid-March as the outbreak spread in the Middle East's worst-hit country, ordinary Iranians have turned to drive-ins for ceremonies during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

State TV and videos on social media showed people in their cars watching a religious ceremony on a big screen in a Tehran car park. "Mosques will reopen in 132 low-risk or 'white cities' and towns from Monday. Friday prayer sermons will resume in those areas as well ... However, all these steps will be taken by respecting the health protocols," Rouhani said in a televised meeting.

Iran's health ministry has divided the country into white, yellow, and red areas based on the number of infections and deaths. The ministry said on Saturday that the trajectory of infections has started a "gradual" downward trend in Iran, where the death toll is 6,156 and the total number of diagnosed cases has reached 96,448.

Iran has already lifted a ban on inter-city trips and malls, with large shopping centers resuming activities despite warnings by some health officials of a new wave of infections. School and university closures were maintained and cultural and sports gatherings are also still banned, though Rouhani said the plan is for some schools to reopen soon.

"The schools in the white and low-risk areas will reopen from May 16 ... However, we will continue to review the situation," he said.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-De Bruyne eyes swift return to action

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his clubs European ban will be overturned. The midfielder is also pleased ...

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have said a well-defined and financial incentives-based scrappage policy can help create demand in the commercial vehicles CV segment which has come come to a grinding halt. A vehicle scrappage policy is in t...

Mycobacterial w (Mw) drug trial to be conducted on 40 patients at three hospitals: PGIMER Director

The safety trail of mycobacterial w Mw drug has been completed but its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients in PGI Chandigarh and AIIMS-Delhi and Bhopal, said Dr Jagat Ram, Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh on Sunday. Mycobacterium w,...

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capital

Flower petals were showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals here on Sunday in honour of the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020