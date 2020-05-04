UK says China has questions to answer over novel coronavirus outbreak

UK says China has questions to answer over novel coronavirus outbreakReuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:38 IST
China has questions to answer over the information it shared about the novel coronavirus outbreak but a post mortem over its role should come later, Britain's defense minister said on Monday. Asked by LBC radio if China had questions to answer over how quickly it made the world aware of the extent of the crisis, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I think it does."
"The time for the post mortem on this is after we've all got it under control and have come through it and our economies are back to normal," Wallace said. "China needs to be open and transparent about what it leaned, it's shortcomings but also it's successes," he said.
