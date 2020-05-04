Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $20million loan to mitigate Bhutan’s efforts of COVID-19

The COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program will contribute to the government’s measures to mitigate the immediate adverse effects of the pandemic on the population and businesses.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:27 IST
ADB approves $20million loan to mitigate Bhutan’s efforts of COVID-19
The CARES Program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB’s Countercyclical Support Facility. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $20 million loan to support Bhutan's efforts to stimulate the economy, protect public health, and mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on its people.

"ADB commends the government's quick actions in implementing strong public health measures for effective outbreak containment and formulating a pro-poor economic contingency plan to counteract the adverse impact of the pandemic on the people and the economy," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. "This budget support will help the government implement its plans and ensure effective targeting of vulnerable groups, building on ADB's ongoing projects and long-standing development assistance to Bhutan in strengthening public health, and public sector and macroeconomic management."

The COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program will contribute to the government's measures to mitigate the immediate adverse effects of the pandemic on the population and businesses. This will be achieved through livelihood support and relief measures for vulnerable groups, including displaced employees, unemployed people actively seeking employment, and self-employed individuals in the informal sector, most of whom are women. The program will also support the government's countercyclical measures and economic stimulus for the productive sectors.

The CARES Program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's $20 billion expanded assistance for developing member countries' COVID-19 response, which was announced on 13 April.

ADB's response has been closely coordinated with other development partners, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, to take into account their COVID-19 response assistance, advisory, and technical support to the government in fiscal, monetary, and financial management. ADB is also working closely with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund.

Bhutan has formulated an Economic Contingency Plan to mitigate the impact of the pandemic through a pro-poor countercyclical support package. The stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in an unprecedented decline in economic activity, including a standstill in industry, particularly tourism which contributes 13% to the country's gross domestic product. An estimated 11,800 employees in the tourism and allied industries, such as airlines, hotels, restaurants, and tour operators, are expected to be adversely affected.

As an emergency response, ADB approved a grant of $100,000 on 27 March to support Bhutan in enhancing its capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. The grant was used to procure medical supplies and personal protective equipment for health care workers. On 25 April, ADB allocated an additional $1.07 million grant for procuring urgently needed personal protective equipment and intensive care unit equipment.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Majority of artists fail to meet needs of COVID-19 Relief Fund

A majority of creatives, who applied to the R150 million COVID-19 Relief Fund established for the creative and sports sectors, have failed to meet the requirements.We are concerned that the largest number of those not recommended are artist...

U.S. steers clear of global COVID vaccine pledging conference

World leaders will hold a pledging marathon on Monday to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus, although the United States is not directly involved.Organizers in...

Coronavirus crisis fuels Brazil e-commerce shift as malls suffer

Brazils battered retailers are starting to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown but may exit the crisis transformed, with the e-commerce sector strengthened and brick-and-mortar chains facing an uphill path to normality.That is potent...

ITV cancels 2020 Love Island due to COVID-19 in blow for ad revenues

Britains ITV said its popular dating show Love Island would be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and there would not be a new series until 2021, in a big setback for the broadcasters advertising revenues. ITV said in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020