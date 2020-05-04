Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York governor outlines reopening plan with construction, manufacturing first

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:18 IST
New York governor outlines reopening plan with construction, manufacturing first

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with select industries like construction and the least affected regions. Cuomo did not give a timeline, but the state's stay-at-home order is due to expire on May 15. The governor has previously said that the areas with fewer infections and enough spare hospital beds could consider reopening after that date.

While short on specifics, the outline disclosed by Cuomo at a daily briefing was the most detailed sketch so far on how the state - the epicenter of the crisis in the United States - would start to loosen restrictions on businesses and daily life. Cuomo said he understood the feelings of protesters pushing for a faster reopening but also warned that moving too quickly could rekindle the virus, noting that the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic was deadlier in its second wave.

"You can do it for a short period of time, but you can't do it forever," Cuomo said, referring to lockdown orders which have been in place since the middle of March. "But reopening is more difficult than the closedown." Cuomo said construction, manufacturing and select retail shops could open in a first phase of reopening, followed by a second phase that would include finance, administrative support and real estate and rental leasing industries.

Phase three will see restaurants and the food service and hotel industries reopen, Cuomo said, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation facilities as well as schools in the fourth and final phase. Cuomo said regions of his state would be able to reopen once they meet thresholds on four main metrics: the rate of new infections, hospital capacity, diagnostic testing capacity and whether the region has enough disease investigators to trace contacts of an infected person. He also said hospitals would need to have 90 days worth of personal protective equipment in stock to avoid the shortages that have dogged them since March.

While he did not specify which regions would open first, he showed a slide labeling northern and central parts of the state as "lower-risk regions" in contrast to harder hit areas like New York City and Long Island. Cuomo said New York had tested more than 1 million residents, or roughly 5 percent of the state's population, a per-capita level that is higher than any other country, including Italy at 3.5 percent and South Korea at 1.2 percent.

But he said seven of the state's 10 regions had not met a threshold of testing 30 people for every 1,000 in the population on a monthly basis, and that none of the regions had satisfied all of the criteria to reopen. Cuomo said that 226 New Yorkers died on Sunday, the lowest daily total since March 27, and that hospitalizations and intubations continued a downward trend started three weeks ago.

But he said the decline in hospitalizations was "not as steep as the incline" when infections skyrocketed in March and warned against underestimating a virus that some people had initially dismissed as akin to the seasonal flu. Nearly 25,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.

"This is a different beast that we are dealing with, and we learned that the hard way," Cuomo said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...

Rajasthan collected no money from migrant labourers: Sources

The Rajasthan government Monday said it did not take any money from stranded labourers for sending them to their states in special trains run by the Railways. The Rajasthan government did not take any money from migrant labourers. We did it...

Italy starts slow return to normality, fears resurgence of coronavirus

Grandparents hugged their grandchildren, toddlers rushed excitedly through parks and factories revived their long-stalled production lines as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europes longest coronavirus lockdown. Nearly two month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020