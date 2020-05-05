Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizz Air plans for easing of restrictions with holiday flights from June

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:50 IST
Wizz Air plans for easing of restrictions with holiday flights from June
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@wizzair)

Low cost airline Wizz Air said it is planning for the easing of travel restrictions by starting new routes from Britain's London Luton airport to holiday destinations in Portugal from 16 June and to Greece from July. European flights have all but come to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic with government restrictions meaning that only a few services are operating for essential travel such as people going to work or being repatriated, or for cargo.

Wizz Air said on Tuesday that it was announcing the new routes as part of its planning for the easing of restrictions, and said that new rules it had introduced, such as compulsory face masks for passengers and staff, should give customers confidence to fly. It is not yet clear whether traditional summer holiday destinations will be open for business this year.

Flights will depart for Faro, Portugal from 16 June, Wizz said, and for Zakynthos, Heraklion, Corfu and Rhodes in Greece at the beginning of July. Wizz became one of the first European airlines to restart commercial routes from London Luton and Vienna on May 1, carrying people from Bulgaria and Romania amongst other places, which the airline said was for work.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya: Death toll due to consumption of wild mushrooms rises to 6

The death toll due to the consumption of wild mushrooms at a village near the India- Bangladesh border in Meghalaya rose to six as a 14-year-old girl succumbed at a hospital here, officials said on Tuesday. At least 18 persons of three fami...

German court's ECB bond buy ruling hits euro, bonds, stocks

The euro, southern government bonds, and European stocks lost ground on Tuesday after Germanys top court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying bonds under the European Central Banks stimulus scheme if the ECB cannot justify the purchas...

English cricket could lose 380 million pounds if entire season is wiped out: ECB

English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has claimed. The projected loss takes into account the international as well as domest...

Shopkeeper arrested for selling fake forms to migrant workers for facilitating travel during lockdown

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly duping migrant labourers by selling them a fake form after claiming that it would facilitate their travel to their natives states during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020