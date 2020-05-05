Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan concerned at workers returning coronavirus-positive from UAE

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:07 IST
Pakistan concerned at workers returning coronavirus-positive from UAE

Pakistan has raised concerns with the United Arab Emirates that workers are returning home from the Gulf nation with high rates of COVID-19 and that crowded living conditions in the UAE may be helping the virus to spread, its foreign ministry said.

"It has been taken up officially with UAE authorities," ministry spokeswoman Aisha Farooqi told Reuters via Whatsapp. "Both govts are working together to find (an) optimal solution to this shared concern." The UAE's foreign ministry did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported that on one repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi late in April, 105 of the 209 passengers on board tested positive. The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the figure. The UAE is home to around 1.5 million Pakistanis, many of whom are low-wage workers who live in crowded housing and are now out of work but stranded due to limited repatriation flights.

Around 60,000 Pakistanis have registered to return home from the UAE, according to Pakistan's consulate general in Dubai. The UAE earlier warned it could review labour ties with countries refusing to take back nationals who have been stranded, lost jobs or been put on leave due to the coronavirus pandemic and want to return home.

Pakistan is facing the challenge of quarantining thousands of overseas workers wanting to return home while it deals with its own fast-growing number of cases, as infections reached more than 21,000 with over 500 deaths. Gulf Arab states have ramped up testing after recording a growing number of cases among low-income migrant workers in overcrowded housing.

Abu Dhabi's government media office tweeted on Monday that 335,000 people living and working in the industrial Musaffah area, where many low-income migrants live and work, would be tested for COVID-19 over the next two weeks. The UAE has reported 15,192 infections and 146 deaths.

Low-wage overseas workers are normally a vital source of labour in areas such as construction and transport for many Gulf nations and contribute billions of dollars in remittances to their home countries such as Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. But many labour rights activists say they are vulnerable to exploitative labour practices and poor working and living conditions

An overseas worker living in Dubai who asked not be named said that he was living with three others in one small room with bunk beds and some workers lived six to a room. "It's risky when you live together," he said. "It's not good for us right now, the situation with COVID-19."

Singapore has among the highest coronavirus case loads in Asia, mainly because of mass outbreaks in migrant-worker dormitories.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of play Germany Teams have been training since early ...

  HC orders forthwith desealing of two south Delhi schools

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the AAP government to forthwith de-seal two south Delhi schools, which were sealed on Monday, saying no show cause notice was issued to them before sealing them for allegedly hiking fees during COVID...

Bihar received most workers through Shramik Specials, WB the least: Data

Bihar has received the maximum number of migrant labourers through special trains so far and West Bengal the least, data accessed by the PTI shows, with officials indicating that the latter was stalling the movement of its workers stranded ...

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Portuguese PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Portugese counterpart Antonio Costa on Tuesday during which both the leaders offered all possible help to each other in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. The two leaders agreed to collaborate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020