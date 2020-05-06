White house plans to wind down coronavirus task force in coming weeks -New York Times

White house plans to wind down coronavirus task force in coming weeks -New York TimesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:58 IST
The White House plans to wind down its coronavirus task force in coming weeks, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, adding it is not clear whether another group might replace the task force headed by Vice President Mike Pence and made up of health and logistics officials.
Officials in President Donald Trump's administration are telling task force members and their staff to expect the group to wind down within weeks, according to the Times. Reuters did not immediately confirm the report.
