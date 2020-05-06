Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump tours new face-mask factory in Arizona but does not wear one

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 07:29 IST
Trump tours new face-mask factory in Arizona but does not wear one

Without wearing a face-covering himself, President Donald Trump toured a new medical mask factory in Arizona on Tuesday, taking a rare trip out of Washington to visit a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Touching down in Phoenix in midafternoon, Trump visited a Honeywell International Inc factory making N95 face masks for healthcare workers. The facility was rushed into service in less than five weeks because of a shortage of the protective equipment and is producing face masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The president wore safety goggles during the factory tour but did not wear a mask, even though production workers at the facility did and a sign was visible that read: "Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!" Honeywell Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and some other visiting dignitaries also did not wear masks.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House earlier on Tuesday that he would likely wear a mask at the facility. The federal government has encouraged Americans since early April to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus even when not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease it causes. Trump has so far declined to wear a mask himself.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday he erred in not wearing a face mask to the Mayo Clinic last month. His decision not to wear the mask had drawn widespread criticism. The White House did not immediately respond to a query on why Trump did not wear a face mask at the Honeywell plant.

Trump has sought to give an optimistic view about the country's ability to recover from the virus and is eager for states to reopen businesses whose lockdown closings have crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. The virus is known to have infected more than 1.2 million people in the United States, including at least 70,000 who have died, according to a Reuters tally.

In Arizona, Trump also participated in a discussion about supporting Native Americans. He took the opportunity to argue that the U.S. economy should be reopened quickly. "Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon," Trump said.

The Republican president confirmed his administration's plans to wind down the White House's coronavirus task force as it focuses on a new phase, the aftermath of the pandemic . STUMP TOUR

Asked if he would receive a coronavirus vaccine as soon as one is developed, Trump said he would but also might decide not to if that were deemed better for the country. "If there's a vaccine and they wanted me to be first in line, I'd be first in line or I'd be last in line, or I wouldn't take it at all, whatever's best for the country," Trump said.

The location of Trump's first trip out of Washington in weeks was not coincidental. Trump won Arizona in the 2016 election against Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but opinion polls show him currently trailing the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the Southwestern state.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. According to a directive issued by the District Magistrates office, the ...

Around 800 people to work on construction project of Sarjeant Gallery

Construction starts today on the extension to Whanganuis Sarjeant Gallery funded by 12 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.This morning, the mauri stone was laid by local iwi to r...

Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19

News that nearly 20,000 New Zealanders entered work in the first three months of the year shows the economys underlying strength heading into COVID-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.Stats NZ reported today that the number of employe...

Soccer-Arteta says clubs should focus on educating players on safety

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Premier League clubs should focus on educating players about new coronavirus safety measures to ensure they hit the ground running when football gets the green light to resume. Professional soccer has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020