Putin to review government plan to gradually ease coronavirus curbs - Kremlin

Putin to review government plan to gradually ease coronavirus curbs - KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will later on Wednesday hear details of a government plan to gradually ease restrictions imposed over the coronavirus crisis, the Kremlin said.
The country's coronavirus crisis response center said earlier on Wednesday that the number of cases had risen by more than 10,000 for a fourth consecutive day and now stood at 165,929.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian